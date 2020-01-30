The Dave Chappelle Strategy: Why Campaigns Still Crave Celebrities On The Trail

Andrew Yang’s campaign is making the most of a high-profile celebrity endorsement: Dave Chappelle. He’s not only talking up Yang’s prospects, but he’s performing concerts for him in South Carolina and, the other day, even did a press briefing before appearing at a campaign rally.

“You hear people say stuff like ‘Make America Great Again.’ Well how about make America feel better again,” Chappelle told reporters. “And I think [Andrew Yang’s] platform handles a lot of the emotional content of what being an American is like.”

The perennial question – going back to the days when Will Rogers went out on the trail for Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 – is whether it makes a difference. The perennial answer is, it depends on the celebrity and, more importantly, the candidate.

Twelve years ago, a group of economists did an extensive study of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Barack Obama in 2008, and concluded that she was responsible for boosting his candidacy by about 1 million votes in the primaries and caucuses.

Dave Chappelle in Ames with @AndrewYang: “You take a poll in Dayton and say what would you rather have, $12,000 a year or health insurance? Everyone’s taking the money. Health insurance is great, but groceries are necessary too.” pic.twitter.com/XJZY4Bexmr — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 29, 2020

In the most recent midterms, Winfrey again stepped into the political arena to campaign and even walk precincts for Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial race in Georgia. Abrams did not win.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t do the trick,” President Donald Trump said at a press conference the day after the election.

But who knows just what Winfrey’s impact was – positive or negative. Unlike the 2008 Oprah-Obama research, the studies that link the impact of celebrity to candidate are few and far between.

Apparently, though, it seems to make little difference for a campaign, in a crowded field, as to whether a celebrity’s endorsement actually will help clinch votes. Most polls show majorities of the public say that are not swayed, and even that celebrity support can even have a negative impact on a candidate.

In 2016, David Jackson, professor at Bowling Green State University, reported on the results of a poll that he and Melissa Miller conducted showing that celebrity support would have little or no effect – especially when reaching specific demographics. The often controversial and outlandish Ted Nugent, who endorsed Trump and campaigned for him, was a “drag overall,” but influential among the Tea Party set, they found.

Moreover, in a crowded primary campaign, candidates are looking for the attention, and that is what celebrities on the trail usually do. That can pay off in fundraising help or organizing, both of which are essential for the Iowa caucuses. And it’s not just Yang who is deploying the boldfaced names, but candidates higher in the polls.

Bernie Sanders, perhaps more than any other candidate, is deploying celebrity surrogates – and they have been on the trail for him in Iowa as he stayed in Washington during the impeachment hearings. Michael Moore is serving as one of his surrogates through the Iowa caucuses, and Kendrick Sampson and Naomi Klein will be on the campaign trail for him. The night before the New Hampshire primary, the Strokes will hold a concert for Sanders in Durham, NH.

Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy will get some help from Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye, while Pete Buttigieg has appeared with Kevin Costner and Mandy Moore.

Still, the number of celebrity surrogates on the trail is a contrast to this point in 2016, when many more showbiz figures already had lined up behind Sanders or Hillary Clinton.

Adrienne Elrod, political strategist who was director of strategic communications and surrogates for Clinton’s campaign, said that “this time, a lot of celebrities are keeping their powder dry, seeing how the race plays out.” A lot of it is the function of just how unpredictable the race still is – many want to make sure that their candidate still has a realistic path to the nomination.

Some publicists also say that social media has made clients think twice about publicly backing a candidate, mindful of the inevitable backlash. And Trump, who is unlikely to capture many names from Hollywood’s A-list, is prone to launch or feed such backlash during rallies or on Twitter. Taylor Swift’s publicist had just that concern before the singer jumped into the arena to endorse two Tennessee Democrats. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?” Trump said of Swift’s endorsements.

Moreover, the GOP already has been branding Democrats as part of the Hollywood elite, an approach that is likely to continue no matter who the nominee is.

Trump, Elrod said, “was simply jealous of us.” She added that campaigns have to “make sure that the campaign is about the people and not the glitz and glam of the celebrities.” The Trump campaign in 2016 tried to make Clinton’s Hollywood backing a liability so that it played into “his whole, ‘They are elitist and I am not mantra. He seemed to make it work in certain places in the country at least.”

But, she added, “I think the benefits of having a vast celebrity network working for you far outweigh the cons.”

Chappelle, she said, is important especially in drawing attention to Monday’s caucus.

“People love Dave Chappelle,” Elrod said. “I think anyone who can draw a crowd, especially in Iowa right now when people are ready to caucus, is a positive.”