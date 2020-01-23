David Ayer And Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment Acquires Darryll Scott’s Evergreen Valley Productions

EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer and Chris Long’s production company Cedar Park Entertainment has acquired Evergreen Valley Productions from Founder/Producer Darryll C. Scott. The company will continue to create compelling content for and by people of color under the Cedar Park banner.

Darryll C. Scott Courtesy of Evergreen Valley Productions

Together, the companies will continue to move the needle to promote inclusivity and diversity in all of their projects. This continues Cedar Park’s mission of developing original film and television stories in all genres with an emphasis on realistic, slice-of-life narratives.

“It has always been important to us that our projects include people of color in every stage of development and production,” say Ayer and Long. “We as a company strive to create opportunities for new artists with fresh perspectives and experiences. We’re thrilled to be working with Darryll and look forward to continuing to share these diverse stories with audiences.”

Scott met Ayer when he was directing the 2017 Netflix pic Bright. “I am thrilled to be teaming up with David and Chris,” says Scott. “David’s been dedicated to giving a voice to the south side of L.A. where he grew up since Training Day, so it makes sense that he’d want to bring on a company dedicated to do the same for people of color.” Scott’s credits also include Pit Bulls and Parolees, A Violent Man, Corbin Nash and The Heeler.

Cedar Park produced the recently released Fox series Deputy starring Stephen Dorff and is in post- production on Ayer’s film The Tax Collector and starring Bobby Soto, George Lopez, Lana Parilla and Shia LaBeouf.

Cedar Park and Ayer are represented by WME