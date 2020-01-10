‘Dance Moms’ EP Jeff Collins To Exit Kew Media-Backed Producer Collins Avenue

EXCLUSIVE: Dance Moms exec producer Jeff Collins is leaving the eponymous production company that he founded over ten years ago.

Collins, who established Collins Avenue Entertainment in 2008, is exiting the Kew Media-backed business and Deadline understands he is finalizing his next move.

Founder and President Collins has served as Executive Producer on all Collins Avenue productions including Lifetime series Dance Moms and its spinoff series and specials, The CW’s Fly Girls and Animal Planet’s American Stuffers.

Collins started his production career on Entertainment Tonight and moved up to Vice President of Paramount Domestic Television’s Leeza Gibbons Entertainment.

He also worked on shows such as Lifetime’s How Clean Is Your House?, The WB’s Survival of the Richest and MTV’s Crashing With and oversaw the U.S. office of Bridezillas and Billy The Exterminator producer September Films.

Collins’ departure comes as Kew Media is undertaking a strategic review of the business with the company open to being split up or sold. At the end of last year, the Leaving Neverland and Line of Duty distributor revealed that its lenders had provided notice of an event of default under its senior credit facilities, which Kew said was due to the “inaccurate information” provided to them by the former CFO, Geoff Webb, who left the business.

It’s thought that Kew Media Group will likely be bought by private equity investors, which would delist the company from the stock market.