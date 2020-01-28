Newsman Dan Rather To Tell Life Stories Off-Broadway For Audible Recording

Veteran newsman Dan Rather will stage an autobiographical two-night stand Off Broadway next month called Stories Of A Lifetime, recording the show for audiobook publisher Audible.

Set for Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19 at Manhattan’s Minetta Lane Theatre, the Stories of a Lifetime limited engagement will be directed by Kimberly Senior (Margaret Trudeau: Certain Woman of an Age). The Audible Original recording will be released later this year.

Stories Of A Lifetime is the latest in a slate of live Audible Theater performances, performed and recorded at Audible’s Off Broadway home venue.

Audible says the former CBS News anchor will share stories from his more than 60 years in journalism as well as his childhood in Depression-era Texas, his recent involvement with social media and why he believes the free press is more important now than ever before.

Said Rather in a statement, “I hope my experiences and perspectives serve to enlighten listeners everywhere while also providing deeper insight into who I am and what I stand for.”