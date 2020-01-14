‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Amazon Conducting “Global Search” For Billy Dunne

Amazon Studios co-Head of TV Vernon Sanders at TCA today said that they’re conducing “a global search” for the role of Billy Dunne in Reese Witherspoon’s series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 1970s rock novel Daisy Jones and the Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six centers on a fictional rock band in the 1970s, following their rise through the ranks of the LA music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world. Riley Keough will play Daisy Jones with Camila Morrone starring. But Amazon brass remain open to a fresh face or established name when it comes to the part of Billy Dunne, the denim-wearing, hard-partying young guitarist and frontman of the rising rock band.

Salke added that she’s heard some of the music and “there were chills of tears.”

“We went to meet Reese Witherspoon and her team to hear the music where Fleetwood Mac recorded, this preserved area deep in the valley. We sat there and listened to seven original songs written for the show.”

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Circle of Confusion are co-producing Daisy Jones and the Six with Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine. Feature writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer, The Fault In Our Stars) wrote the pilot script and will oversee the limited series. Niki Caro will be directing multiple episodes. Series is executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Caro and showrunner Will Graham. Neustadter and Weber created the series and also serve as EPs, with Jenkins Reid as producer.