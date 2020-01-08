CW Seed Acquires 14 BBC Studios Shows In Non-Exclusive Streaming Pact

EXCLUSIVE: CW Seed, the CW’s free, ad-supported digital network, has acquired non-exclusive streaming rights to 14 series from BBC Studios.

The second-window deal will bring more than 200 episodes and 150 hours of scripted library content to Seed, which launched as an on-demand service in 2013 and will add a live, linear channel later this winter. The announcement was made today by Rick Haskins, EVP of Marketing and Digital Platforms for the CW.

Among the shows already live on Seed are The Intruders, starring Mira Sorvino and Millie Bobby Brown; Atlantis, with Game of Thrones alum Mark Addy; The Secret of Crickley Hall, starring Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Tom Ellis; Bedlam, with pop star Will Young; and a new take on Sinbad.

A wave of additional shows will be added in late January and roll out through the month of February. That roster includes James Corden’s Gavin & Stacey; The Fades, starring Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya; and the original drama series House of Cards. Other titles include Robin Hood, Primeval, Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, Hyperdrive, The Deep and Married Single Other.

Seed now has more than 1,000 hours of programming and has brought forth originals such as I Ship It and DC comics-based Constantine: City of Demons, Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. It also has added shows like Schitt’s Creek and Pushing Daisies, whose original runs were on non-CW networks.

It is available on a range of connected devices and its live, linear channel will feature original content provided by People and Entertainment Weekly via the Meredith-owned magazines’ streaming outlet, PeopleTV.