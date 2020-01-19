‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: If Larry David Wants To Do More, HBO Will Do More

Larry David is back on HBO tonight with season ten of Curb Your Enthusiasm, two and a half years after his fatwa was called off at the end of season nine.

But, can we expect more episodes of the long-running comedy, starring David as a fictionalized, gleefully misanthropic version of himself?

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline, “The deal with Larry is that he tells us when he is ready to go. If he tells us he wants to do more, we’ll do more.”

Although David ends the last season running away from a man who doesn’t realize that his fatwa has been called, that’s probably the closest that he comes to death this season. Bloys joked, “He doesn’t die or anything [in season ten], I can reveal that now. There is nothing that would prevent [more seasons]. He’s thinking about what he wants to do. “

David returns alongside series regulars include Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove, although sadly Bob Einstein, who played friend, neighbor and sometime foe Marty Funkhouser, died in January. Guest star Ted Danson will also be there, alongside regular returners, Richard Kind as Larry’s cousin Andy and Kaitlin Olson as Cheryl’s sister Becky, as well as celebrity cameos such as Fred Armisen, Ed Begley Jr., Laverne Cox, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Abby Jacobson, Jane Krakowski, Mila Kunis, Timothy Olyphant and Vince Vaughn.

Although not all of the characters they are playing have been revealed, the trailer did reveal that Hamm is playing a version of himself weirdly reminiscent of Larry David himself and Armisen is playing a man in a zimmer frame who Larry finds himself caught behind in a narrow corridor.

A #metoo episode is expected. HBO's official synopsis also alludes to a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush precipitating a chain of misfortune.

David created the series and executive produces along with Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone. Carol Leifer and Jon Hayman are consulting producers, and Mychelle Deschamps is producer.