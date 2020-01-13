Critics’ Choice Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The Critics’ Choice Awards are kicking off Sunday beginning at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Taye Diggs returning to host the 25th edition of the event honoring the year’s best in film and TV.

The CW is airing the show live on the East Coast and tape-delaying it on the West Coast at 7 PM PT.

This year’s film nominees, coming smack amid the movie-awards season, are led by Netflix, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman topping all with 14 nominations, and Marriage Story with eight — both including Best Picture and multiple acting slots. Sony Pictures was second with its two Best Picture entries in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12 mentions overall, and Little Women with nine.

On the TV side, Netflix’s limited series When They See Us leads with six nominations, followed by NBC’s This Is Us and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek with five each. HBO leads overall with 33 nominations. Netflix has a total of 61 across film and TV.

Also on tap tonight: Eddie Murphy will receive from organizer the Critics Choice Association its lifetime achievement award, and Kristen Bell will receive the group’s SeeHer Award.

As per usual, some of the winners are being unveiled on the pre-show red (ok, blue) carpet. Neon’s Oscar hopeful Parasite from Bong Joon-Ho has already won Best Foreign Language Film.

Follow along as we update the rest of the winners as the night goes on.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST EDITING

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

BEST SONG

BEST SCORE

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BEST TALK SHOW

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL