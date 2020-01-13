Critics’ Choice Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The Critics’ Choice Awards are kicking off Sunday beginning at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Taye Diggs returning to host the 25th edition of the event honoring the year’s best in film and TV.
The CW is airing the show live on the East Coast and tape-delaying it on the West Coast at 7 PM PT.
This year’s film nominees, coming smack amid the movie-awards season, are led by Netflix, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman topping all with 14 nominations, and Marriage Story with eight — both including Best Picture and multiple acting slots. Sony Pictures was second with its two Best Picture entries in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12 mentions overall, and Little Women with nine.
On the TV side, Netflix’s limited series When They See Us leads with six nominations, followed by NBC’s This Is Us and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek with five each. HBO leads overall with 33 nominations. Netflix has a total of 61 across film and TV.
Also on tap tonight: Eddie Murphy will receive from organizer the Critics Choice Association its lifetime achievement award, and Kristen Bell will receive the group’s SeeHer Award.
As per usual, some of the winners are being unveiled on the pre-show red (ok, blue) carpet. Neon’s Oscar hopeful Parasite from Bong Joon-Ho has already won Best Foreign Language Film.
Follow along as we update the rest of the winners as the night goes on.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEST EDITING
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
BEST COMEDY
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite
BEST SONG
BEST SCORE
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
BEST COMEDY SERIES
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST LIMITED SERIES
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BEST TALK SHOW
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
