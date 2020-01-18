The first installment of the new YouTube Originals series Creators For Change, making its debut in March, is still missing one piece of the puzzle: An interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The first installment is “Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls’ Education.” At today’s TCA panel on the program, director Joanna Forscher said that the creators of the installment will sit down with Obama, “just talking about everything that they learned.” After the panel, Forscher said that discussion will be shot in February. She described the planned interaction as “a bit of a guided, structured conversation.”

She added that all installments will provide information for those who want to take action for change surrounding the issue presented.

Those creators include YouTube stars Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Prajakta Koli (MostlySane) and Thembe Mahlaba (Pap Culture), all of whom appeared on the panel with Forscher.

The first episode tracks the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education.

The three YouTubers said they were surprised and inspired by the positivity of the teens they met. The three also said they discovered that the girls they met in their travels were using YouTube content not to follow favorite personalities like teens in the US, but as an educational and career research resource, consuming mostly searched content.

Koli recalled meeting with girls in India and hearing about the struggle it takes for some girls even to get to school each day, but noted they see this as a challenge, not a roadblock. It was “an emotional roller coaster, but oh, my God, so beautiful.”