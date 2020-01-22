‘The Dictator’s Playbook’ Producer Cream Productions Launches Film Division & Hires ‘Killing Patient Zero’ Producer Corey Russell

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s forthcoming The Story of Late Night and PBS’ The Dictator’s Playbook, is launching a feature film division and has hired Killing Patient Zero and The Go-Go’s producer Corey Russell to oversee it.

The company, which is also working on Netflix docu-drama Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, has launched Cream Films. Russell has been appointed as Executive Vice President and will oversee all creative for the division and has been tasked with developing and producing music, sports and documentary specials. He will report to David Brady, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner, and Kate Harrison Karman, President and co-owner.

Previously, Russell served as co-owner of Fadoo Productions, which he launched in 2012. The company produced docs including Kiefer Sutherland-narrated Names on the Cup, about the history of the Stanley Cup as well as the Paul Rudd narrated-Rush: Time Stand Still about the legendary rock band’s final tour.

In 2019, he produced Killing Patient Zero, directed by Laurie Lynd, which told the true story of the AIDS crisis in America and his latest documentary, The Go Go’s, about the 1980s rock icons, directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles) will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

“Corey is a long-time friend and widely respected producer in the documentary space,” said David Brady, CEO of Cream. “His expertise in premium storytelling, his ability to find unprecedented access and strategically connect leading talent is a perfect synergy for Cream as we prioritize music, sports and documentary specials.”

Russell added, “I’ve been a fan of Cream Productions for a number of years. Their work and reputation in the industry is first class. I’m looking forward to working closely with Dave and Kate and the rest of the team.”