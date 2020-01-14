HBO Makes 2-Year Overall Deal With Craig Zobel As He Steps In To Direct Kate Winslet Drama ‘Mare Of Easttown’

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has made a two year, overall deal with Craig Zobel. Move comes as Zobel steps in to direct and become exec producer on Mare Of Easttown, the 7-episode limited series that is underway and stars Kate Winslet.

The series started with Gavin O’Connor its director. The network said O’Connor has stepped back from directing duties for scheduling reasons, but will remain an executive producer. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the drama revolves around a small-town Pennsylvania detective (Kate Winslet) who investigates a local murder as her own life crumbles around her. Ingelsby is the showrunner, and the other exec producers are Gordon Gray, and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip. Winslet is also an executive producer in an HBO co-production with wiip.

Zobel is best known for his work on The Leftovers, Westworld, American Gods and One Dollar, the latter the CBS All Access mini on which he was sole director and showrunner. On the feature side, Zobel most recently directed for Universal and Blumhouse The Hunt, a provocative movie that saw its August release date canceled amid a spate of mass shootings and a backlash by conservatives. Zobel previously helmed three films that debuted at Sundance: Great World Of Sound, Compliance, and Z For Zaccariah. He produced David Gordon Green’s Prince Avalanche and My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea.

