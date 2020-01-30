‘Court Cam’ Set For Season 2 On A&E Network, Bringing More Crazed Defendants, Furious Judges

A&E Network has greenlit a second season of the series Court Cam, which chronicles stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera.

Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders, and victims, show host and executive producer Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look at some of the most startling courtroom moments.

In its first season, the show was the #1 cable show on Thursday nights among Adults 25-54. Across its first season, the series delivered more than 2 million total viewers per episode and was A&E’s #1 new series in 2019.

Executive produced by Law & Crime Productions and Dan Abrams, host of A&E’s Live PD and chief legal analyst for ABC News, the series provides access to courtroom moments.

“This series is a prime example of the type of eye-opening programming that A&E strives to deliver,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming, A&E Network. “Following the success of its first season, we are looking forward to continuing this journey with Dan Abrams as we further our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system.”

Court Cam is produced by Law & Crime Productions with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Paul Tinelli serving as executive producers. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

Law & Crime Productions is the production arm of the 24/7 Law & Crime Network, which offers ’round the clock live trial coverage and analysis distributed on OTT and basic cable. It was founded by Abrams,