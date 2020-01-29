Costume Designers Guild Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates … The 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in eight categories are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners list as the prizes are announced. See the list below, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories.
The CDGAs, which celebrate excellence in film, TV, and shortform costume design, break its film combatants into Contemporary, Period and Sci-Fi/Fantasy races. Since the awards launched 21 years ago, the Academy Award for Best Costume Design has gone to a period flick all but once — with Mad Max: Fury Road bucking the trend in 2016. True to form, all five of this year’s Oscar nominees are set in days gone by, with Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Sony’s Little Women — which are up for the CDGAs’ Period Film prize — vying against Netflix’s The Irishman, Warner Bros’ Joker and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Related Story
Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Hustlers', 'Star Wars', 'Game Of Thrones' On List
Also up for Excellence in Period Film tonight are Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman. Last year’s Period Film CDGA winner and Oscar champ was Ruth Carter for Black Panther.
Vying for Contemporary Film tonight are the costumers behind A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, Knives Out, The Laundromat and Queen & Slim. In quest of the Sci Fi/Fantasy trophy are Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
This year marks the first under new rules on the TV side in which designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series.
The CDGA 2020 honorees are Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award).
Mindy Kaling is hosting the ceremony, and tonight’s presenters include Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O’Hara, Lucy Punch, Adam Scott, and James Scully.
The guild includes more than 1,100 costume designers and Illustrators working in film, TV, commercials, music videos and new-media programs around the world.
Here are the winners so far at the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, followed by nominees in the remaining categories:
THE WINNERS
TBA
THE NOMINEES
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers, Mitchell Travers
Knives Out, Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat, Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim, Shiona Turini
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM
Dolemite Is My Name, Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey, Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Rocketman, Julian Day
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM
Aladdin, Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame, Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel, Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Michael Kaplan
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION
Big Little Lies: “She Knows,” Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: “2.1,” Ray Holman
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times,” Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex,” Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress,” Debra Hanson
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm,” Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur,” Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret,” Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday,” Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” Donna Zakowska
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY TELEVISION
Carnival Row: “Aisling,” Joanna Eatwell
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne,” Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household,” Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2,” Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” Sharen Davis
EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION
Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination,” Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin,” Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off,” Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?,” Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala,” Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN
Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video, Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial, Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video, Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control” music video, B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial, Christopher Lawrence
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.