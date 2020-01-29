Costume Designers Guild Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates … The 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in eight categories are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners list as the prizes are announced. See the list below, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories.

The CDGAs, which celebrate excellence in film, TV, and shortform costume design, break its film combatants into Contemporary, Period and Sci-Fi/Fantasy races. Since the awards launched 21 years ago, the Academy Award for Best Costume Design has gone to a period flick all but once — with Mad Max: Fury Road bucking the trend in 2016. True to form, all five of this year’s Oscar nominees are set in days gone by, with Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Sony’s Little Women — which are up for the CDGAs’ Period Film prize — vying against Netflix’s The Irishman, Warner Bros’ Joker and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Costume Designers Guild

Also up for Excellence in Period Film tonight are Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman. Last year’s Period Film CDGA winner and Oscar champ was Ruth Carter for Black Panther.

Vying for Contemporary Film tonight are the costumers behind A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, Knives Out, The Laundromat and Queen & Slim. In quest of the Sci Fi/Fantasy trophy are Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This year marks the first under new rules on the TV side in which designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series.

The CDGA 2020 honorees are Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award).

Mindy Kaling is hosting the ceremony, and tonight’s presenters include Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O’Hara, Lucy Punch, Adam Scott, and James Scully.

The guild includes more than 1,100 costume designers and Illustrators working in film, TV, commercials, music videos and new-media programs around the world.

Here are the winners so far at the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, followed by nominees in the remaining categories:

THE WINNERS

TBA

THE NOMINEES

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers, Mitchell Travers

Knives Out, Jenny Eagan

The Laundromat, Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim, Shiona Turini

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

Dolemite Is My Name, Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey, Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Rocketman, Julian Day

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM

Aladdin, Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame, Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel, Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ellen Mirojnick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Michael Kaplan

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION

Big Little Lies: “She Knows,” Alix Friedberg

Fleabag: “2.1,” Ray Holman

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times,” Charlotte Mitchell

Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex,” Jennifer Rogien

Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress,” Debra Hanson

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION

Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm,” Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: “Cri De Coeur,” Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret,” Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday,” Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” Donna Zakowska

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY TELEVISION

Carnival Row: “Aisling,” Joanna Eatwell

Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne,” Michele Clapton

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household,” Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2,” Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” Sharen Davis

EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION

Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination,” Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin,” Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off,” Marina Toybina

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?,” Zaldy for RuPaul

Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala,” Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video, Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial, Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video, Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video, B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial, Christopher Lawrence