‘Corpus Christi’ Breakout Among Ten Rising Euro Actors Selected For 2020 Edition Of EFP Shooting Stars

The 2020 edition of European Shooting Stars has unveiled the 10 young acting talents it will spotlight, with participants arriving with credits including Polish Oscar shortlisted feature Corpus Christi.

On the list is Polish actor Bartosz Bielenia, whose turn as an amateur priest in Jan Komasa’s Corpus Christi has already earned him acting awards at the Stockholm, Chicago and El Gouna film festivals.

He is selected alongside Danish actress Victoria Carmen Sonne, who has appeared in Hlynur Palmason’s Winters Brothers and Isabella Eklöf’s 2018 Sundance pic Holiday; she has won two Danish Academy awards (Bodils).

Swiss actress Ella Rumpf is also named, she lead the cast of Julia Ducournau’s 2016 Cannes selection Raw, which won her the Révelation prize at the 2018 César Awards, and Jakob Lass’s 2017 Berlin title Tiger Girl. Rumpf will also appear this year in upcoming German Netflix series Freud.

Portuguese talent Joana Ribeiro makes the 2020 cut after a role in Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, as well as upcoming parts in Amazon series The Dark Tower and Antoine Fuqua’s Paramount pic Infinite.

They are joined by Georgian actor Levan Gelbakhiani, who was cast by Levan Akin in his drama And Then We Danced, which premiered at Cannes last year and won acting prizes at the Sarajevo and Odessa film festivals.

Completing the list are Dutch actor Bilal Wahib (Layla M, and Berlin 2020 pick Paradise Drifters), German actor Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove, which earned him a German Film Award nomination), France’s Zita Hanrot (2019 Cannes animation The Swallows Of Kabul, and Philippe Faucon’s Fatima, which won her a Cesar in 2016), Estonia’s Pääru Oja (national award-winning series The Trap), and Bulgaria’s Martina Apostolova (Nadejda Koseva’s Irina).

The jury for this year’s Shooting Stars was comprised of British casting director Lucy Bevan, Finnish director Dome Karukoski, producer Katarína Krnáčová from Slovakia, former Bulgarian Shooting Star turned director Vesela Kazakova, and film journalist Rüdiger Sturm from Germany.

The 10 actors will be formally presented at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The initiative is run by European Film Promotion (EFP), the body representing a network of national film promoting agencies from 37 European nations. It is supposed by the Creative Europe MEDIA program of the European Union as will as its member organizations.

Alumni of Shooting Stars include Carey Mulligan, Alicia Vikander, George MacKay, and Riz Ahmed.