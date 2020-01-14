Comedy Central is staying in business with Daniel Tosh. The network and Tosh have closed an overall deal that includes a four-season, 80-episode extension for Tosh.O, as part of a first-look deal that would take the long-running franchise through its 16th season.

The deal would cover new scripted and unscripted development that would potentially feature Tosh on camera, as well as vehicles for other talent. Comedy Central and Tosh are currently in discussions for an unscripted series in which Tosh would host and executive produce and a script deal for which he would serve as an executive producer. Additionally, Comedy Central will launch a dedicated Tosh.0 channel on YouTube in early 2020 and today launched a Tosh.0 channel on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S. The extension and deal were announced Tuesday as part of Comedy Central’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

“I’m very excited and grateful!” said Daniel Tosh. “I just wish my parents got to see me reach this level of success. They’re both still alive, but they only have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, and Quibi.”

The Tosh.0 channel on Pluto TV features episodes 24/7 from the series’ library starting with the first three seasons with episodes from additional seasons from the library to be added on a rolling basis. Tosh.0 joins other Viacom IP to be featured on Pluto TV, including channels dedicated to Crank Yankers, The Hills and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others.

Comedy Central will launch a dedicated Tosh.0 channel on YouTube in early 2020, providing another platform for the premiere of Tosh.O show clips, exclusive videos and library content from its previous 11 seasons.

Tosh.0 was a breakout hit when it premiered on June 4, 2009, and its momentum has not slowed. The series has owned Tuesday nights since its launch and has out-performed the competition as Tuesday night’s top original comedy in cable every year with M18-34. On social, Tosh.0 has a combined social footprint of 9.4M fans, the second largest Facebook audience among Comedy Central shows following South Park. Between January and November 2019, Tosh.0 generated 234M total streams across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, up 94% versus the full year of 2018.

Tosh.O is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith.

“It is a testament to Daniel’s creative genius and expertise as a producer that he can keep a series thriving for 16 seasons while juggling stand-up projects, touring, and new-series development” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content. “Through this Tosh.0 extension and first-look deal with Daniel, we are excited to keep working with him for years to come.”