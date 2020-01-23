Comcast Edges Q4 Estimates With Cable Leading The Way

Comcast reported earnings per share of 79 cents in the fourth quarter, edging the consensus expectation of Wall Street analysts by two cents.

Total revenue of $28.4 billion in the period also came in just ahead of estimates.

The earnings release comes a week after the company presented its plans for streaming service Peacock to investors at an event in New York. Streaming will be a major focus of the company in 2020 and beyond. As a major purveyor of broadband service, the company is positioning itself to weather the ongoing effects of cord-cutting. In the quarter, total video subscriptions declined 149,000.

At NBCUniversal, results were fairly steady, though film revenue dropped 21% to $1.6 billion. Comparisons with the 2018 quarter, which featured Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Halloween, were difficult.

MORE