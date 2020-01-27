Comcast Buys Dublin-Based Blueface To Bolster Fast Growing Cable Biz Unit

Comcast has completed an acquisition of Blueface – a Dublin, Ireland-based global tech provider, as it continues to expand its business service sector and its international footprint.

Blueface’s proprietary and fully customizable cloud voice communications platform will become part of Comcast Business’s portfolio. That division, which helps provide organizations with the ability to communicate globally, is one of the media and entertainment giant’s fastest growing, if not its sexiest, and a key driver of earnings and cash.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The addition of Blueface’s so-called Unified Communications solution to the Comcast Business portfolio, which is part of Comcast Cable, “will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business.

Blueface technology helps companies connect directly with customers to boost productivity and strengthen relationships. Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, WiFi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions and is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses.