Comcast And ViacomCBS Set Carriage Renewal Adding CBS All Access To Set-Top Box

ViacomCBS and Comcast have set a wide-ranging carriage renewal that includes conventional elements like retransmission but also breaks new ground by bringing streaming service CBS All Access to Comcast set-top boxes.

The companies said Wednesday the deal will extend retransmission consent of 23 CBS-owned television stations in 15 major markets, including CBS-owned CW affiliates. Cable networks Showtime, Smithsonian, Pop and CBS Sports Network are also included. Two MyNetwork affiliates will be available in Boston and Miami and the CBS-owned independent station will be available in New York.

It is the first major carriage agreement for ViacomCBS since it closed its long-anticipated merger in December. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The CBS All Access appearance on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms represents the first time that the nearly five-year-old streaming service will be offered through an MVPD-based set-top box. Streaming has unsettled decades-old relationships in the pay-TV ecosystem, with operators like Comcast (the No. 1 cable distributor in the U.S.) losing subscribers as programmers go directly to consumers. Even though video subscriptions have declined, though, companies like Comcast do brisk business on the broadband service required for streaming.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement,” said Ray Hopkins, President of U.S. Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS. “We look forward to discussing the entire ViacomCBS portfolio with Comcast in the future.”

Rebecca Heap, SVP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable, called ViacomCBS ” a great partner,” adding that the deal will give Comcast customers “more access to their content across multiple platforms.”

The agreement also includes TV Everywhere offerings — aka streaming that requires a pay-TV log-in — from CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers.