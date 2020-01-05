Colin Kaepernick Blasts U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian General As “American Imperialism”

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has weighed in on the Trump administration’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, by accusing the U.S. government of targeting “Black and Brown” people around the world.

Kaepernick’s remarks came after President Trump ordered a drone strike late on Thursday, January 2, in Baghdad, Iraq. The attack killed Soleimani, who headed the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted Saturday.

In a second post, the former San Francisco 49ers star accused the U.S. of “plundering” the “non-white world.”

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he added. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

The Defense Department said it targeted Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” However, no concrete evidence was provided.

U.S. leaders also accused Iran’s top general of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31, 2019.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.

The drone strike has caused regional tensions and raised fears of an international war. On Saturday, NATO temporarily suspended all training activities in Iraq due to safety concerns, the Associated Press reported.