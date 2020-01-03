Coachella Weekend One Sold Out – Weekend Two Presale Starts Monday

Despite the standard grousing about the lineup and the cost, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is still a hit with fans. The first weekend of April 10-12 quickly sold out, and the second weekend sales will likely go as quickly when the presale starts on Monday for the shows on April 17-19.

YouTube broadcast select highlights from last year’s festival, and again appears to be heavily involved in this year’s event. Although no official announcement about 2020 has been made, YouTube has been a part of it for nine years running, and is likely to again be involved on its own Coachella channel and YouTube music app.

2020 Coachella headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are the main attractions for the event, which will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Although the lack of women in the bold name headliners is a source of complaints from some, the festival will have prominent female representation in Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Megan Thee Stallion and The Regrettes, among others. There is also a heavy K-pop presence at this year’s event.

Film composer Danny Elfman will be headlining one of the more unique segments of the event. Picking up where composer Hans Zimmer left off, Elfman – who once fronted a rock group, Oingo Boingo, will run through his own collection of film scorings in what’s expected to be a festival highlight.