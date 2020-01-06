‘Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert’ Documentary To Bow On YouTube – Streamer Returns For 10th Year To Desert Festival

YouTube is partnering with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a feature-length documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, set to premiere March 31 on YouTube Originals.

The announcement also comes with news that YouTube Music is back as the exclusive live stream partner for both weekends of the festival, which runs April 10-12 and 17-19.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert opens up the vault for performances and the behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival. The film gives a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, and features key performances from Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more. You can watch a teaser below.

This year, YouTube Premium members will receive exclusive Coachella perks, including access to a members-only allocation of passes. As general on-sale Weekend 1 passes are sold out, YouTube Premium members are one of the only groups with access to this limited supply.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serve as executive producers. The documentary is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production, in association with AEG Studios.

Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Alex Piper, head of unscripted, YouTube Originals, and Margaret Burris, development lead, YouTube Originals, will oversee Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert for the platform.

Lyor Cohen is the global head of music for YouTube. Ali Rivera serves as head of artist partnerships and live music.

As part of YouTube’s previously announced new programming strategy, for the first time, YouTube’s audience will have the opportunity to enjoy new YouTube Originals series and specials, including Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, for free with ads.

YouTube’s subscription service, YouTube Premium, will continue to offer ad-free access to all YouTube Originals and either early access to episodes of select series or access to all episodes available at once to binge, as well as exclusive content behind the paywall for YouTube Premium members.