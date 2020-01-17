CNN Sets Town Halls For “Closing Arguments” With Candidates Before Iowa Caucuses

Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock (10441135ab) Pete Buttigieg, Anderson Cooper. Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, speaks as CNN moderator Anderson Cooper listens during the Power of our Pride Town Hall, in Los Angeles.

CNN has scheduled town halls with seven Democratic presidential candidates the week before the Iowa caucuses.

The network said that the back-to-back events will give the candidates an opportunity to deliver closing arguments before the first contest in the 2020 election.

As of now, the town halls are scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29 from the campus of Drake University in Des Moines. On the first night, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer are scheduled for back-to-back hourlong sessions. answering questions from a moderator and audience member.

The next night, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are scheduled.

The network said that they extended invitations to candidate who qualified for the most recent Democratic debate, as well as candidates who reached at least 3% in national telephone polls between Nov. 26 and Jan. 17.

CNN said that the town halls with Klobuchar, Warren and Sanders would be held in Washington, DC, if they have to stay in the capital because of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.