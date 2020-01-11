CNN Settles $76 Million Back Pay Dispute With Union Camera Operators

More than 300 people will benefit from CNN’s settlement of a long-running dispute with unionized camera operators in what’s called the “largest monetary remedy” in the National Labor Relations Board’s histor

CNN agreed to pay $76 million in back pay stemming from its termination of the contracts of unionized camera operators in 2003.

“The settlement demonstrates the Board’s continued commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring employees who were treated unfairly obtain the monetary relief ordered by the Board,” General Counsel Peter B. Robb said in the federal board statement.

CNN ended its contract with a unionized subcontractor, Team Video Services, replacing its workers with new employees “without recognizing or bargaining with the two unions that had represented the TVS employees,” the NLRB said.

The network issued its own statement. “After more than a decade of litigation, negotiation and appeals we are pleased to have resolved a longstanding legal matter,” a CNN spokesperson said.