Cleopatra Entertainment Acquires ‘Get Gone’; Audrey Whitby, Suraj Partha To Star In ‘4/20’; Keegan Connor Tracy To Direct ‘The Evil Eye’ – Film Briefs

Cleopatra Entertainment has obtained the North American distribution rights to Get Gone, a thriller starring Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise), Rico E. Anderson (Apple TV+‘s Truth Be Told), Robert Miano (Girls Trip), Adam Bitterman (Chicago P.D.), and Weston Cage Coppola (Lord of War). Written and directed by first-timer Michael Thomas Daniel, the plot centers on a group of Internet hoax busters on a team-building retreat led by a local outdoor guide (Bitterman). Things quickly go sideways when the hoax team crosses paths with the backwoods Maxwell family (Shaye, Miano, Coppola) who’s currently warring with an invasive drilling company. And once the hoax team’s hidden agenda comes to light, things get much worse. Bailey Coppola, Bradley Stryker, and Emily Shenaut also co-star. The pic will be released theatrically in NY, LA, and Ohio on January 24 followed by a VOD release on January 28, as well as a DVD/ Blu-Ray rollout February 1. Daniel produced the film through his Sweet Nelly Productions alongside DJ Dodd and his Future Proof Films. Executive Producers are Joseph Shelley and Emanuele Moretti.

***

Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Suraj Partha (Ender’s Game) and cannabis influencer and entrepreneur Koala Puffs are in place to star in 4/20, an ensemble comedy which is being directed by Noah Applebaum and Teri Fruichantie in Los Angeles. As you can imagine, the film takes place entirely on 4/20 and follows an eclectic large ensemble through multiple storylines relating to marijuana, on the newest unofficial American Holiday, 4/20, the happiest holiday of them all! Rounding out the cast are KC Clyde (Yellowstone), Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Vivian Lamolli (East Los High), Iman Crosson (Our Cartoon President), Natasha Hall (Game Night), Marlo Bernier (Transparent), Raury Rolander (Silvana Sin Lana), former NFL star Kassim Osgood, Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Richard Riehle (Office Space), Stephen Peace (Sunny Daze), Susan Davis (WarGames), Scott Parkin (Grace and Frankie), Blake Boyd (Shameless), Erin Darling (The Pop Fix), CalenRaps, and NOFX guitarist Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta. Andy Bailey and Abraham Nseir penned the screenplay, which is being produced by Corey Moss and Brad T. Gottfred from Bold Soul Studios, Jason Wiles and Stephen Peace from Film Shop Entertainment, and Kevin Bloom from Nittany Bloom Productions. Executive producers include Milan Chakraborty, from Attic Light Films, Seth Laderman, Sahil Lavingia and Matthew Goldfield. Whitby, Puffs, J.J. Nolan and Jaki Silver are co-producing, while Blake Boyd, Bradford Downs, Nawaf Nseir and Michael Masukawa will serve as co-executive producers.

***

Keegan Connor Tracy, who is known for Disney Channel’s Descendants movies and the Final Destination franchise, has set her feature directorial debut with The Evil Eye. Tracy will produce alongside Citizen Skull Productions team of Mark Myers, Tammy Hunt, and Jamie Bradley. Written by Nick Morris (Becky), the film is about a former child star who, decades after its release, decides to watch the classic horror film she starred in as a child only to discover something terrifying awakening inside of her. Tracy’s recent credits include Bates Motel, Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, and The Magicians.