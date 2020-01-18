‘Clark Sisters’ Producers, Cast Talk Estranged Sibling, Faith-Based TV-TCA

At today’s TCA panel on Lifetime’s TV movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, based on the true-life story of the real singing siblings, one question was gotten out of the way early: Was estranged sister Denise Clark-Bradford consulted in the making of the movie?

“Yes, she was absolutely given the opportunity to participate in her story,” said Executive Producer Holly Carter, who was joined on the panel by Executive Producer Queen Latifah (Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are also EP’s) and cast members Christina Bell, Kierra Sheard, Sheléa Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett.

Carter did not elaborate on whether Clark-Bradford took producers up on the “opportunity” and what that contribution may have been.

Producers and performers were asked about the role of faith in the story and the challenges of making such a story fit with Lifetime’s movie franchise, as well as maintaining the appeal to a secular audience.

“I think it’s all about how you tell the story,” Carter said. She said the faith aspect is never heavy-handed, jokingly calling it, “A little aspiration, a little inspiration, a little Jesus.” The challenge, she said, was “connecting them to a story than could touch the masses. You do that by telling stories than connect to every man…it has not been easy. But it has been possible.”