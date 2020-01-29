Former Warner Bros UK Boss Links Up With Richard Hammond’s Chimp Productions

Claire Hungate, the former CEO of Warner Bros Television Production UK, is going to help The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond get his production company motoring.

Hungate has joined Chimp Productions as a part-time advisor, helping assist directors Hammond, and his wife Amanda, in growing the business.

Chimp Productions already boasts two commissions: an Amazon show working titled The Great Escapists, which Hammond is co-presenting with Mythbusters star Tory Belleci, and Science Channel engineering show Richard Hammond’s Big.

Hammond launched the company to produce his projects away from Amazon’s The Grand Tour. His co-presenters are also working on solo ventures but have decided against setting up their own companies. Jeremy Clarkson and showrunner Andy Wilman are working with Expectation, while James May is making new shows with longtime collaborator Plum Pictures.

Hungate left Warner Bros in 2017 after three years running its British production operation. She was previously the chief operating officer at Shed, which was acquired by Warner in 2010 and later rebranded as Warner Bros Television Production UK. Since leaving Warner, Hungate has been the CEO of social video company Brave Bison and now chairs Nerve Media Group, which licenses music for TV shows.