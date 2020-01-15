‘City On A Hill’: Matthew Del Negro Upped To Series Regular On Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Detective Caysen on the second season of Showtime’s City On A Hill. Matthew Del Negro, who recurred as the character in season 1, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the crime drama, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm, until it suddenly all changed. The drama is a fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle.” Driving that change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Del Negro’s Chris Caysen is a detective in the Boston PD’s Gang Division. He appeared in four episodes in the first season.

MacLean and Tom Fontana, who also serves as showrunner, executive produce with Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson and consulting producer James Mangold. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers.

Del Negro recently recurred on Netflix’s Huge in France and Amazon’s Goliath and also is known for his previous recurring role on Scandal. He hosts a popular podcast on the topic of perseverance entitled “10,000 No’s”, which is being spun off into a book of the same title to be released this summer by Wiley & Sons publishers. Del Negro is repped by Berwick & Kovacik, TalentWorks and Behr Abramson Levy.