Cinema Eye Honors: ‘American Factory’, ‘Leaving Neverland’ Lead Winners

American Factory took top honors at the 13th annual Cinema Eye Honors, which recognize the best in documentary filmmaking, tonight at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.
A portrait of a once-closed Ohio factory bought by a Chinese company, the film picked up awards for Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Direction for filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.
Apollo 11, a look at the first humans to land on the moon and return to Earth, also won two awards, Outstanding Editing for director/editor Todd Douglas Miller and Original Score for composer Matt Morton. Other winners included Leaving Neverland, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, and The Cave.
Below is the list of winners.
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
American Factory
Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Produced by Steve Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
American Factory
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Todd Douglas Miller
Apollo 11
Outstanding Achievement in Production
(tie)
Waad Al-Kateab
For Sama
Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Cave
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
Honeyland
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
Matt Morton
Apollo 11
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Patrick Cederberg, Matthew Hornick and Ash Thorp
The Great Hack
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
The Disappearance of My Mother
Directed by Beniamino Barrese
Audience Choice Prize
The Biggest Little Farm
Directed by John Chester
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast
Leaving Neverland
Directed by Dan Reed
HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast
Tricky Dick
Directed by Mary Robertson
CNN
Outstanding Achievement in Editing in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast
David Tillman
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
National Geographic
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast
Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins
Homecoming
Netflix
Spotlight Award
Present.Perfect.
Directed by Shengze Zhu
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Directed by Bassam Tariq
Heterodox Award
The Souvenir
Directed by Joanna Hogg
Legacy Award
Koyaanisqatsi
Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio
Cinematography Ron Fricke
Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole
Original Score Philip Glass
