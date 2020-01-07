Cinema Eye Honors: ‘American Factory’, ‘Leaving Neverland’ Lead Winners

American Factory took top honors at the 13th annual Cinema Eye Honors, which recognize the best in documentary filmmaking, tonight at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

A portrait of a once-closed Ohio factory bought by a Chinese company, the film picked up awards for Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Direction for filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.

Apollo 11, a look at the first humans to land on the moon and return to Earth, also won two awards, Outstanding Editing for director/editor Todd Douglas Miller and Original Score for composer Matt Morton. Other winners included Leaving Neverland, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, and The Cave.

Below is the list of winners.

Related Story 'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Gains Support From IDA, Sundance After State Department Denies Visa

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

American Factory

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Produced by Steve Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

American Factory

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Todd Douglas Miller

Apollo 11

Outstanding Achievement in Production

(tie)

Waad Al-Kateab

For Sama

Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Cave

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Honeyland

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

Matt Morton

Apollo 11

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Patrick Cederberg, Matthew Hornick and Ash Thorp

The Great Hack

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

The Disappearance of My Mother

Directed by Beniamino Barrese

Audience Choice Prize

The Biggest Little Farm

Directed by John Chester

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast

Leaving Neverland

Directed by Dan Reed

HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast

Tricky Dick

Directed by Mary Robertson

CNN

Outstanding Achievement in Editing in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast

David Tillman

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

National Geographic

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast

Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins

Homecoming

Netflix

Spotlight Award

Present.Perfect.

Directed by Shengze Zhu

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Directed by Bassam Tariq

Heterodox Award

The Souvenir

Directed by Joanna Hogg

Legacy Award

Koyaanisqatsi

Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio

Cinematography Ron Fricke

Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole

Original Score Philip Glass