Cineflix Rights Inks First-Look Deal With UK Producer Curious Films

Cineflix Rights, the UK-based distribution arm of Canada’s Cineflix Media, has signed a first-look development deal with British factual producer Curious Films.

The first-look deal gives Cineflix exclusive distribution rights to Curious’ new shows in return for development funding. Its existing slate includes BBC Three’s Britain’s Youngest Football Boss and the BBC Two documentary Chris Packham: 7.7 Billion People & Counting.

Richard Life, head of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, said: “Curious Films has demonstrated the ability to win commissions from across the UK market for high-profile, attention-grabbing content which appeals to a wide range of audiences — particularly the 16-34 age group.”

Curious Films co-founder Dov Freedman added: “Partnering with Cineflix Rights provides us with the opportunity to move to our next phase of growth, building out from the UK into international markets.”

Freedman, who has worked on shows such as The Island with Bear Grylls, set up Curious with Charlie Russell in 2018. Russell won a BAFTA for his 2011 documentary Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die.