‘Cinderella’: Sony Film Adaptation Casts Stepsisters

EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer have landed the roles of the stepsisters in Sony Pictures and writer-director Kay Cannon’s Cinderella retelling. Señorita crooner Camila Cabello stars in the film along with Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine.

The re-imagined musical comedy, which is slated to hit theaters February 5, 2021, follows an ambitious young heroine whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Leo Pearlman and James Corden are producing through their Fulwell73 banner alongside Jonathan Kadin and Golden Globe winner Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner serves as executive producer.

Baillio played Tracy Turnblad in NBC’s Hairspray Live! starring opposite Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, and Kristin Chenoweth. Repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty, Soffer / Namoff Entertainment, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office, she most recently appeared in Dumplin’, the Netflix film starring Jennifer Anniston and Danielle Macdonald.

Spencer is best known for roles in the BBC1 series The Living and The Dead as well as the miniseries Glue, which earned her a BAFTA TV nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She’ll next be seen opposite Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the beauty pageant drama Misbehaviour. Spencer is repped by UTA, Curtis Brown Group and Industry Entertainment.