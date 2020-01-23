Chuck Lorre Kidney Donor Comedy ‘B Positive’ Gets Pilot Order At CBS

CBS has given a pilot order to B Positive, a multi-camera comedy from Mom co-executive producer Marco Pennette, series creator Chuck Lorre, and Warner Bros. TV, where Lorre is under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

B Positive is the second pilot order at CBS for Lorre this cycle, joining multi-cam The United States Of Al, with his fellow Big Bang Theory executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Pennette, in B Positive, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

2020 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Pennette and Lorre executive produce. Warner Bros. Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Pennette currently is a co-executive producer on Chuck Lorre-created Mom at CBS. He created comedy Kirstie, starring Kirstie Alley, which aired for one season on TV Land. He also was an executive producer on Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.

Lorre also has comedy Bob Hearts Abishola, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, which is in its first season on CBS. Every broadcast comedy project from Lorre since 2003’s Two and a Half Men, which he co-created and executive produced, has been for CBS and all have gone to series: Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, mega-hit The Big Bang Theory, spinoff Young Sheldon and Mom. On the premium side, Lorre has the single-camera Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, which earned the veteran creator a Comedy Series Golden Globe Award.

How The CBS Diversity Showcase Is Changing The Game Of Representation And Access In Hollywood