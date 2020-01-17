Christopher Tolkien Dies: Literary Executor For Father J.R.R. Tolkien Who Expanded His World Was 95

Christopher Tolkien, the son of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien who helped to expand understanding of the mythical world of Middle-earth, has died. He passed in Provence, France at age 95, according to his brother-in-law and the Tolkien Society.

J.R.R. Tolkien died in 1973, and his son worked to illuminate the world of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings for new generations. He was the overseer on two dozen editions of his father’s works. He also published a definitive work that helped compile the various threads of the stories, publishing them in 1977 as The Silmarillion. He also created a map of Middle-earth, a copy of which is now held by the British Library

To illuminate his father’s imaginative works even more – and to quell accusations that he was making up some of it – he produced the 12-volume The History of Middle-earth in 1996. The collection was taken from 70 boxes of unpublished materials that underlined that the works of J.R.R. Tolkien were not Christopher Tolkien’s.