Christina Ochoa Signs With Buchwald; APA Inks Benjamin Barrett

EXCLUSIVE: Actress/producer Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom, A Million Little Things) has signed with Buchwald. Ochoa can be seen in the key recurring role of Ren Randall on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She most recently starred in ABC drama series A Million Little Things and was previously the lead of Valor for The CW. She also has appeared on Modern Family, I Hate My Teenage Daughter and The Neighbors. Off screen, Ochoa runs her production company- QE Productions- which was behind the 2011 short film Stay with Me that garnered awards at film festivals in the U.S. and Europe. Ochoa continues to be managed by Anonymous Content.

Newcomer Benjamin Barrett, who currently can be seen in a key role on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix comedy series The Politician, has signed with APA. Barrett joined the Golden Globe-nominated show in season 1 in the role of Ricardo, alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton. He’s reprising the role in season 2, which is currently filming. The Politician was nominated for two Golden Globes in Sunday night’s awards, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and best actor for Ben Platt. Barrett continues to be repped by Framework Entertainment.