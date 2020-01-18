Thor star Chris Hemsworth is to front a science series for Nat Geo from the producers behind One Strange Rock.

The actor will host Limitless from Jane Root’s Nutopia and Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. The series will ask questions such as what if aging is not inevitable or what if it’s a disease that can be cured.

The commission was announced by Hemsworth via video at the Winter TCA press tour.

The series will capture Hemsworth’s mission to discover how to live healthier, smarter and longer lives. Hemsworth aims to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life.

Each episode will tackle a different way we can live better for longer: regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging memory and confronting mortality. Hemsworth will meet leading longevity scientists who believe that the key to staying young lies in rooting out and reversing the ravages of time before they take hold, and learn secrets from superhumans who demonstrate the mind-blowing extent of human potential.

For Nutopia, Root and Arif Nurmohamed are executive producers; Ruth Shurman is showrunner. For Protozoa Pictures, Aronofsky and Ari Handel are executive producers. Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers. For National Geographic, Matt Renner and Bengt Anderson are executive producers; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production & development; and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president, global unscripted entertainment.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” said Hemsworth. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

“I’m thrilled to once again partner with Darren and Jane, along with their powerhouse creative teams at Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind unlocking the body’s secret superpowers in order to maximize our full potential and to live better, longer,” said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks. “We are so fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth at the center of this series and to tap into his genuine curiosity and real-life superhero powers to push his own personal limits.”

“Limitless has the potential to improve people’s lives in simple, impactful ways, and we love Chris’ enthusiasm to be our tour guide,” said Aronofsky. “I look forward to reteaming with Nat Geo, Jane and our friends from One Strange Rock on this next adventure.”

“With One Strange Rock we explored the incredible science of our natural world,” said Root. “Limitless is equally as grand in scope, but with a topic that’s much more personal and rife with emotion.”

Hemsworth is repped by CAA, Fourward and Greenberg Glusker.