Chris Hemsworth Donates $1M To Australian Wildfire Relief

Thor has swooped in to help with Australian wildfire relief efforts. Actor Chris Hemsworth and his family have donated $1M to the crisis, which has destroyed an area the size of South Korea.

The Australian actor announced the donation on Twitter and called on others to “chip in” and contribute funding. He joins a growing list of Hollywood stars pledging support, including Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

“I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping you can contribute in any shape or form. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support,” he said.

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

Hemsworth added: “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

The fires have been raging since September, killing at least 24 people and rendering thousands of others homeless. New South Wales, in the southeast of Australia, has been hardest hit by the fires.

Many other stars have used social media to encourage their followers to help, including Hugh Jackman, Nick Kroll, Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, and singer-songwriter Charli XCX.