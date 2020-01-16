‘Chicago’ Lineup Returns To Top Of Wednesday Ratings

With Jeopardy!‘s GOAT now crowned after the ABC game show’s strong primetime run, Wednesday’s lineup settled back into form, with NBC’s Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD topping the heap to give the network the overall victory for the night in the adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

Chicago Med (1.2 18-49 rating, 8.37M viewers) was Wednesday’s top show in both metrics, and like Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.13M) and Chicago PD (1.1, 6.76M) ticked up a tenth in the demo from last week’s midseason returns, putting them back on par ratingswise with their fall finales.

On ABC, The Goldbergs (0.7, 3.61M) and Schooled (0.6, 2.87M) both returned from their winter breaks, with the former off a tenth and the latter even with their previous originals December 11. They led into Modern Family (0.9, 3.84M), Single Parents (0.6, 2.48M) and Stumptown (0.4, 2.48M), all seeing dips from last week when they had that Jeopardy! lead-in.

The second week of Undercover Boss (0.7, 4.40M) was even with its season premiere in the demo for CBS, followed by Criminal Minds (0.7, 4.56M), also even with last week’s two-hour final-season premiere. At 10 PM, S.W.A.T. (0.6, 3.64M) returned for the second half of its third season even with its fall finale.

Fox’s Flirty Dancing (0.4, 1.51M) ticked up a tenth while Almost Family (0.3, 1.02M) was even. It was the pair’s final episodes in the Wednesday slots; the network is shipping them to low-wattage Saturdays to finish out their runs.

Nancy Drew (0.1, 670,000) returned to the CW for the second half of its Season 1 down a tenth in its first episode since snagging a Season 2 renewal. Its lead-in was the special The CW Dog Honors (0.1, 570K).