‘Chernobyl’ Limited Series Golden Globes Win Shows “It’s Not All About Netflix”

Top-tier cable had an extra glow tonight as Chernobyl’s awards streak continued with the HBO show snaring the prestigious Best Limited Series or Motion Picture honor at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

“See, Ricky?” teased star Jared Harris to Globes host Ricky Gervais’ assertion that all “the best actors” are now working with the much-nominated Netflix, like he is. “It’s not all about Netflix,” added the Emmy-nominated and Globes nominated Harris, who played scientist Valery Legasov in the Craig Mazin-created series.

“Sorry, Netflix,” concluded Harris of the victory by the poignant five-episode series co-produced by HBO and Sky TV, chronicling the nuclear disaster of April 1986 in what was then the USSR.

Accepting the Globes’ win with Mazin, cast and creatives onstage at the Beverly Hilton, Harris said the series “posed the question, what is the cost of lies?” The Crown alum added, “that question becomes more relevant with each passing day’s news cycle.”

Having taken home the Outstanding Limited Series trophy at the Emmys in the fall, Chernobyl beat out Netflix’s Unbelievable, Hulu’s Catch-22, FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Showtime’s The Loudest Voice on Sunday in the category. Earlier in the night, Stellan Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film for his portrayal of Soviet Council of Ministers’ vice-chairman Boris Shcherbina

Emily Watson was also nominated at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-run event in Best Supporting Actress in the Series, Limited Series or TV Film. The Act‘s Patricia Arquette scored that prize.