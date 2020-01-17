Disney And Longtime Fox Producer Chernin Entertainment Part Ways

First “Fox” got the ax from Disney’s rebranded assets 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Now one of Fox’s most prominent film producers is ending its run, with Deadline confirming Friday that Chernin Entertainment is parting ways with the now Disney-run studio after eight years.

Chernin via its deal made 24 movies over that span mostly at Fox, including the successful Planet of the Apes franchise and the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. They also teamed on Ford v Ferrari, the James Mangold drama starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, which just snagged a Best Picture nom this week.

Recent Chernin Entertainment films at Fox also include Underwater with Kristen Stewart and the animated Spies In Disguise.

Disney, which acquired the Fox film assets officially in March as part of their mega-merger, doesn’t produce many films using third-party models, which is how Chernin’s deal was structured. It’s unclear where the parties were at in their current contract. It’s also unclear Chernin Entertainment’s next move; it is currently evaluating options for its more than 70 projects in development.

At least two of those will remain in the Disney fold, we’re told. One is a new Planet of the Apes movie in development with Maze Runner filmmaker Wes Ball. It’s very early in the works, and not clear whether a new pic will pick up where Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes left off or is a complete remake. The other is Fear Street, a trilogy of films based on the novels of the same title by R.L. Stine. The first and third installments are being helmed by Leigh Janiak, with Alex Ross Perry directing the middle pic.

“I have nothing but praise for Disney,” Peter Chernin said in a statement today. ‘They were gracious, classy and paved the way for me to continue to build the company however we want.”

Variety first broke the news today.