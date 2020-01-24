‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Quits Endemol Shine Company Amid Netflix Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and his closest collaborator Annabel Jones have left their Endemol Shine Group production label House Of Tomorrow, as they continue talks with Netflix about an overall deal.

Deadline can reveal that the pair resigned last year, and after serving out their notice period, they formally stepped down from their positions as House Of Tomorrow directors on Friday, according to a notice on the UK’s Companies House.

Brooker and Jones have been in negotiations with Netflix about an exclusive deal since last year. If an agreement were to include further episodes of Black Mirror, there would have to be negotiations about the rights to the show, which still reside with Endemol Shine — regardless of the creators’ resignation from House Of Tomorrow.

Brooker and Jones’ departure ends a long association with Endemol Shine. They launched House Of Tomorrow in 2014 and before that were aligned to Endemol Shine’s comedy producer Zeppotron, through which they made the first two seasons of Black Mirror, Sky’s detective spoof show A Touch of Cloth and BBC Two’s Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe.

Brooker was House Of Tomorrow’s creative director, while Jones served as managing director. The company’s revenue stood at £31.2M ($40.8M) in 2018, with a pre-tax profit of £7.4M, according to its most recent earnings. Their resignation comes as Banijay Group looks to complete a $2.2B takeover of Endemol Shine.

Endemol Shine and Netflix declined to comment.