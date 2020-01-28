Channel 5’s Thomas Markle Documentary Sold To Australia’s Nine Network, With U.S. Deal Imminent

EXCLUSIVE: ViacomCBS broadcaster Channel 5’s feature-length documentary on Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has found a home in Australia ahead of its imminent sale to a U.S. broadcaster.

Free-to-air broadcaster Nine Network will premiere Alaska TV’s Thomas Markle: My Story on February 4, with trailers for the 90-minute film already being shown during coverage of the Australian Open tennis.

The Nine Network deal was negotiated directly by Alaska TV’s creative director Ian Lamarra, who is also overseeing the U.S. sale. WME represents Alaska and the film in America.

Banijay is handling sales of Thomas Markle: My Story outside of the U.S., Canada and Australia, and described it as one of the most “headline-making feature documentaries of the year.”

Thomas Markle: My Story broadcast on Channel 5 in the UK last week to a live audience of 1.4M, meaning it beat competition on Channel 4 and BBC Two.

The documentary tells the story of the breakdown of Markle’s relationship with the Duchess of Sussex and features his reaction to the news of the royal split, with Meghan and Prince Harry moving to Canada.