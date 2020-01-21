ViacomCBS’s UK Network Channel 5 Lands WWE Highlights

Channel 5, ViacomCBS’s free-to-air network in the UK, has inked a deal to show highlights of WWE wrestling shows Raw and SmackDown every week.

From February 2, Channel 5 will show hour-long highlights of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30AM, while Raw will air at the same time on a Sunday. It follows Comcast’s Sky losing wrestling rights to BT Sport last year.

As part of the ViacomCBS deal, NXT UK will air on Paramount Network on a Wednesday from 12AM, while content will also be made available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5, including reality shows Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.

James Tatam, vice president of commercial, digital and operations for Channel 5, said: “WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK.”