Quibi’s ‘Punk’d’ Revival Unveils Chance The Rapper As Host Of MTV Prankster Series

Chance the Rapper is about to become Chance the Prankster too.

Taking over the gig once held by Ashton Kutcher, the multiple Grammy winner has been revealed to be the host of the Quibi revival of Punk’d.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” stated the Chicago-based Chance of the now phone-based series. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

First announced last June and set to debut in its 10-minutes or less form on the April 6 premiering Jeffrey Katzenberg launched mobile-first media technology platform, the 20 or so episodes of the new 21st century Punk’d is produced by STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios. In addition to fronting the hidden camera gags and tricks on celebrities, Chance the Rapper will serve as an executive producer on the series with Jason Goldberg.

The original Punk’d ran from 2002 to 2007 on MTV and came back for season long stints in 2012 and 2015.

Having most recently served as a judge on the Netflix music competition series Rhythm + Flow with Cardi B and T.I., Chance the Rapper has hosted Saturday Night Live twice among his numerous small screen appearances. On October 26 last year, the performer born as Chancelor Jonathan Bennett had the rare SNL distinction of being both host and musical guest with tracks from his The Big Day album.

Besides being the Punk’d mainman, April looks to be a busy month for Chance as the hip hop artist will also be awarded the UNICEF Chicago Humanitarian Award on the 25th of the fourth month of the year for his activism and philanthropy.

As for Quibi, the Meg Whiteman run outlet is having a busy day at the Sundance Film Festival with a panel this morning featuring Katzenberg, Lena Waithe, Seven Seconds’ Veena Sud and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson. The latter trio all have shows on the digital venture that will also premiere in April. Quibi also will be hosting an event on Park City’s Main Street tonight as the Robert Redford founded fest leans into its always tumultuous first weekend.

Officially having kicked off yesterday, Sundance runs until February 2.