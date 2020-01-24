Former Paramount Network Non-Scripted Chief Chachi Senior Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producer Truly Original

EXCLUSIVE: Chachi Senior, who previously oversaw alternative programming for the Paramount Network, has joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Truly Original.

Senior becomes Head of Development at the Endemol Shine North America subsidiary.

This comes after he left Paramount Network last year, where he was head of alternative development and original programming at Paramount Network. At the ViacomCBS network, he oversaw franchises including Ink Master, produced by Truly Original, and Bar Rescue and exec produced docs including Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and Joe Berlinger-directed Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio.

Based in LA and New York he will oversee the company’s development roster for all platforms and across all content genres including documentary, reality and formats as well as competition series and podcasts.

Truly Original, which is run by Co-Presidents and Co-CEOs Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, produces series including forthcoming Bravo show Family Karma, Paramount Network’s Taylor Sheridan-exec produced The Last Cowboy as well as Ink Master and Ink Master: Grudge Match for Paramount Network, Deal or No Deal for CNBC, Basketball Wives for VH1, To Have & To Hold: Charlotte for OWN and Swamp People for History.

Hersh and Weinstock said, “Chachi is a uniquely talented executive – his creative chops and programming instincts derive from years as an award-winning producer, and a successful tenure as a network buyer and executive. He understands the world of independent production and its challenges, and is truly optimistic and bullish on the current media landscape. Chachi is a fantastic asset for Truly Original and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him.”

Senior added, “I’m incredibly fortunate at this stage of my career to have choices about my next chapter; ultimately, my desire was to be on the development and producing side of the business and that was cemented by getting to do it at Truly Original with Steven and Glenda. They consistently deliver at such a high level of quality, which is even more impressive given the size of their operation. Quality, creativity and entrepreneurship are at the heart of Truly Original and I am so proud and excited to be part of this team.”