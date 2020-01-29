César Awards Nominations: Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer And A Spy’ Leads With 12; Ladj Ly’s ‘Les Misérables’ Scores 11 – Full List

Refresh for latest…: Nominations for the 45th César Awards were unveiled this morning in Paris, led by Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus Affair drama An Officer And A Spy with 12 including Best Film, Director and Actor (for Jean Dujardin). While Polanski remains a controversial figure owing to his 1977 child sex conviction and subsequent flight from the United States, as well as a more recent allegation (which he has denied), there has been a divide between U.S. and European perspectives in the #MeToo era. An Officer And A Spy premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, winning the Grand Jury Prize. In November, it opened No. 1 at the French box office.
France’s equivalent to the Oscars, the Césars are handed out by the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma. In 2017, the Académie made headlines over its appointment of Polanski as President of that year’s ceremony. The move was followed by an outcry from women’s groups who vowed to protest the event. The filmmaker ultimately pulled out of the largely honorary position. In November last year, protesters blocked the entrance to a premiere of An Officer And A Spy which Gaumont released locally. Strong reactions are likely after today’s César mentions.
Related Story
'Les Misérables' Makes Melancholy Debut, 'Parasite' Receives Awards Season Boost - Specialty Box Office
Elsewhere in the nominations announced this morning, Ladj Ly’s Oscar candidate Les Miserables came up with 11 nods, including Best Film, First Film and Director. This is Ly’s debut feature, though he has had a notable career with documentaries and shorts. Les Misérables premiered in Cannes where it won the Jury Prize. Nicolas Bedos’ La Belle Epoque tied Les Misérables with 11.
Several pictures directed by women scored mentions today including Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, in Director and Film among its 10 nominations that also include two in the Best Actress race for Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant. Mati Diop’s debut Atlantics was also named in the Best First Film category along with two more.
Among the titles to receive nods in the foreign film race are Oscar nominees Parasite, Pain And Glory, Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
While the Césars typically take place the Friday before the Oscars (causing travel havoc for some), this year’s ceremony will follow on February 28.
The full list of nominees is being updated below.
BEST FILM
LA BELLE ÉPOQUE, dir: Nicolas Bedos
GRÂCE À DIEU, dir: François Ozon
HORS NORMES, dirs: Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache
J’ACCUSE (An Officer And A Spy), dir: Roman Polanski
LES MISÉRABLES, dir: Ladj Ly
PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), dir: Céline Sciamma
ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE, dir: Arnaud Desplechin
BEST DIRECTOR
NICOLAS BEDOS – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE
FRANÇOIS OZON – GRÂCE À DIEU
ERIC TOLEDANO, OLIVIER NAKACHE – HORS NORMES
ROMAN POLANSKI – J’ACCUSE
LADJ LY – LES MISÉRABLES
CÉLINE SCIAMMA – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU
ARNAUD DESPLECHIN – ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE
BEST ACTRESS
ANAÏS DEMOUSTIER – ALICE ET LE MAIRE
EVA GREEN – PROXIMA
ADÈLE HAENEL – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU
CHIARA MASTROIANNI – CHAMBRE 212
NOÉMIE MERLANT – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU
DORIA TILLIER – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE
KARIN VIARD – CHANSON DOUCE
BEST ACTOR
DANIEL AUTEUIL – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE
DAMIEN BONNARD – LES MISÉRABLES
VINCENT CASSEL – HORS NORMES
JEAN DUJARDIN – J’ACCUSE
REDA KATEB – HORS NORMES
MELVIL POUPAUD – GRÂCE À DIEU
ROSCHDY ZEM – ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE
BEST FOREIGN FILM
PAIN AND GLORY, dir: Pedro Almodovar
LE JEUNE AHMED, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
JOKER, dir: Todd Phillips
LOLA VERS LA MER, dir: Laurent Micheli
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD, dir: Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE, dire: Bong Joon-Ho
THE TRAITOR, dir: Marco Bellocchio
BEST DOCUMENTARY
68, MON PÈRE ET LES CLOUS, dir: Samuel Bigiaoui
LA CORDILLÈRE DES SONGES, dir: Patricio Guzman
LOURDES, dirs: Thierry Demaizière, Alain Teurlai
M, dir: Yolande Zauberman
WONDER BOY OLIVIER ROUSTEING, NÉ SOUS X, dir: Anissa Bonnefont
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
NICOLAS BEDOS – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE
FRANÇOIS OZON – GRÂCE À DIEU
ERIC TOLEDANO, OLIVIER NAKACHE – HORS NORMES
LADJ LY, GIORDANO GEDERLINI, ALEXIS MANENTI – LES MISÉRABLES
CÉLINE SCIAMMA – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU
MORE…
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.