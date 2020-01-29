César Awards Nominations: Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer And A Spy’ Leads With 12; Ladj Ly’s ‘Les Misérables’ Scores 11 – Full List

Refresh for latest…: Nominations for the 45th César Awards were unveiled this morning in Paris, led by Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus Affair drama An Officer And A Spy with 12 including Best Film, Director and Actor (for Jean Dujardin). While Polanski remains a controversial figure owing to his 1977 child sex conviction and subsequent flight from the United States, as well as a more recent allegation (which he has denied), there has been a divide between U.S. and European perspectives in the #MeToo era. An Officer And A Spy premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, winning the Grand Jury Prize. In November, it opened No. 1 at the French box office.

France’s equivalent to the Oscars, the Césars are handed out by the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma. In 2017, the Académie made headlines over its appointment of Polanski as President of that year’s ceremony. The move was followed by an outcry from women’s groups who vowed to protest the event. The filmmaker ultimately pulled out of the largely honorary position. In November last year, protesters blocked the entrance to a premiere of An Officer And A Spy which Gaumont released locally. Strong reactions are likely after today’s César mentions.

Elsewhere in the nominations announced this morning, Ladj Ly’s Oscar candidate Les Miserables came up with 11 nods, including Best Film, First Film and Director. This is Ly’s debut feature, though he has had a notable career with documentaries and shorts. Les Misérables premiered in Cannes where it won the Jury Prize. Nicolas Bedos’ La Belle Epoque tied Les Misérables with 11.

Several pictures directed by women scored mentions today including Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, in Director and Film among its 10 nominations that also include two in the Best Actress race for Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant. Mati Diop’s debut Atlantics was also named in the Best First Film category along with two more.

Among the titles to receive nods in the foreign film race are Oscar nominees Parasite, Pain And Glory, Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

While the Césars typically take place the Friday before the Oscars (causing travel havoc for some), this year’s ceremony will follow on February 28.

The full list of nominees is being updated below.

BEST FILM

LA BELLE ÉPOQUE, dir: Nicolas Bedos

GRÂCE À DIEU, dir: François Ozon

HORS NORMES, dirs: Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

J’ACCUSE (An Officer And A Spy), dir: Roman Polanski

LES MISÉRABLES, dir: Ladj Ly

PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), dir: Céline Sciamma

ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE, dir: Arnaud Desplechin

BEST DIRECTOR

NICOLAS BEDOS – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE

FRANÇOIS OZON – GRÂCE À DIEU

ERIC TOLEDANO, OLIVIER NAKACHE – HORS NORMES

ROMAN POLANSKI – J’ACCUSE

LADJ LY – LES MISÉRABLES

CÉLINE SCIAMMA – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU

ARNAUD DESPLECHIN – ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE

BEST ACTRESS

ANAÏS DEMOUSTIER – ALICE ET LE MAIRE

EVA GREEN – PROXIMA

ADÈLE HAENEL – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU

CHIARA MASTROIANNI – CHAMBRE 212

NOÉMIE MERLANT – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU

DORIA TILLIER – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE

KARIN VIARD – CHANSON DOUCE

BEST ACTOR

DANIEL AUTEUIL – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE

DAMIEN BONNARD – LES MISÉRABLES

VINCENT CASSEL – HORS NORMES

JEAN DUJARDIN – J’ACCUSE

REDA KATEB – HORS NORMES

MELVIL POUPAUD – GRÂCE À DIEU

ROSCHDY ZEM – ROUBAIX, UNE LUMIÈRE

BEST FOREIGN FILM

PAIN AND GLORY, dir: Pedro Almodovar

LE JEUNE AHMED, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

JOKER, dir: Todd Phillips

LOLA VERS LA MER, dir: Laurent Micheli

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD, dir: Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE, dire: Bong Joon-Ho

THE TRAITOR, dir: Marco Bellocchio

BEST DOCUMENTARY

68, MON PÈRE ET LES CLOUS, dir: Samuel Bigiaoui

LA CORDILLÈRE DES SONGES, dir: Patricio Guzman

LOURDES, dirs: Thierry Demaizière, Alain Teurlai

M, dir: Yolande Zauberman

WONDER BOY OLIVIER ROUSTEING, NÉ SOUS X, dir: Anissa Bonnefont

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

NICOLAS BEDOS – LA BELLE ÉPOQUE

FRANÇOIS OZON – GRÂCE À DIEU

ERIC TOLEDANO, OLIVIER NAKACHE – HORS NORMES

LADJ LY, GIORDANO GEDERLINI, ALEXIS MANENTI – LES MISÉRABLES

CÉLINE SCIAMMA – PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU

