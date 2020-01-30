Cecily Strong To Star In Musical Comedy Nearing Series Order At Apple

Apple is in final negotiations on a series order for a musical comedy project starring Saturday Night Live‘s Cecily Strong, from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, Despicable Me duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and Universal TV.

Written by Paul and Daurio, the as-yet untitled comedy series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Michaels will executive produce. Paul will serve as showrunner. Strong will produce in addition to star, and Daurio will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television.

Strong has been a featured player on Saturday Night Live since 2012. Her recurring characters include The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Part”, an extremely ditzy, unintelligent and unnamed pseudo-activist, Dana, a loud-mouthed, unfriendly retail employee who always insults her coworkers out of fear of being fired and Kyra from “The Girlfriends Talk Show”, among others.

Strong’s film work includes Ghostbusters and The Boss, and she also did voice work on The Awesomes.