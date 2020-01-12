CBS is bringing The Price Is Right back to primetime with three new celebrity specials.

The network will air the three specials, hosted by Drew Carey, in the spring following the ratings success of its previous two celebrity specials, which featured Seth Rogen and the cast of SEAL Team. It has not yet disclosed who will participate in the upcoming specials, which are produced by Fremantle and exec produced by Evelyn Warfel.

On December 22, the cast of SEAL Team, including David Boreanaz starred in The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of SEAL Team, playing for the charity Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families. On December 23, The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen saw the multihyphenate play for Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer’s nonprofit he founded with his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, that is dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

The Price Is Right specials are the latest daytime gameshow to get a primetime outing. Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time, featuring the three highest earning Jeopardy! contestants, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, have performed well for ABC with alternative chief Rob Mills telling Deadline this week that there is the possibility of more outings for the brand and the trio. “Whether it’s something with Jeopardy! or not, certainly I would argue these three guys are the biggest stars in primetime right now. Is there a different game? I don’t know,” he added.