CBS TV Studios’ Allison Brightman Named Head Of Business Affairs

Long-time CBS Television Studios business affairs executive Allison Brightman has been promoted to EVP and head of Business Affairs and Operations. She replaces Dan Kupetz following his surprising recent move to Disney where he will lead business affairs for 20th Century Fox TV. Brightman will have dual report to Deborah Barak, President of Business Operations for CBS Entertainment, CBS Television Studios and CBS News, and David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios.

“Allison’s skill sets are extraordinary. She’s a natural leader and master negotiator with great relationships within and outside the company. She’s the obvious choice and we are delighted she accepted,” said Barak. Added Stapf, “Allison has been a key member of our team for years. We have benefited greatly from her business acumen, strategic thinking and strong relationships with our talent as well as the community at large.”

In her new role, Brightman will be responsible for overseeing all “above-the-line” deals for the Studio’s development and production of scripted series, including series for the CBS network such as the NCIS franchise, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, Evil and The Unicorn; CBS All Access programming such as The Good Fight, The Stand, and The Twilight Zone; as well as The CW’s series, including Nancy Drew, Dynasty and Walker, the upcoming remake of Walker, Texas Ranger. She will continue to negotiate licensing deals on behalf of the studio, and will also oversee the overall term deals with writers, producers and directors.

Brightman joined CBS TV Studios in June 2006 as VP, Business Affairs. She was promoted to SVP in 2012, and in 2017, she added business affairs responsibilities for the company’s streaming service CBS All Access to her portfolio. Prior to joining CBS, she worked as senior legal counsel at HBO since 1998.