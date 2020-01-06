CBS Diversity Comedy Showcase Sets 2020 Cast

CBS announced Monday the 20 performers selected to participate in its 2020 Comedy Showcase. Their performances will take place during six shows from January 14-17 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the Showcase has turned into a hybrid comedy show with Broadway-style live performances and original, creative writing. The gatherings are attended by executives, showrunners and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

As previously announced, Stephen Guarino (I’m Dying Up Here) will direct, with Tien Tran (Easy) serving as head writer. Tess Paras is associate director and 11 showcase alumni will make up the writers’ room.

Here are the 2020 players, along with where they’re from and their training:

Aida Osman, Lincoln, Nebraska

Wild ‘N Out (MTV), Group Therapy (Complex)

Caitlin Frain, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Groundlings School, Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Carl Foreman, Jr., Baltimore, Md.

A.R.T. Institute at Harvard, Upright Citizens Brigade (New York)

Danielle Perez, Los Angeles

Decoded (MTV), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Dave Mizzoni, Cranston, Rhode Island

Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory

Gregory Santos, Las Vegas, Nevada

Westside Comedy Theatre, UCB

G-Su Paek, Brownsville, Texas

Fallout Theater (Austin, Texas)

Jacklyn Uweh, Stockton, California

The Second City (Los Angeles), Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Jared Goldstein, Long Island, New York

Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Laurie Magers, Union City, California

Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater (Los Angeles)

Manuela Mendoza, Miami, Florida

The Groundlings School, iO Theater (Chicago),

Nabeel Muscatwalla, Dallas, Texas

Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Nathan Ramos-Park, Cleveland, Ohio

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Nohely Quiroz, Santa Ana, California

Azteca Musica: La Academia (AZTECA-TV)

Sai Lang, South Brunswick, New Jersey

Upright Citizens Brigade (NY & LA)

Sarah Khasrovi, San Jose, California

Upright Citizens Brigade

Tessa Skara, Richmond, B.C., Canada

Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory

Tyler Davis, Columbus, Ohio

The Second City Chicago, iO Chicago

Vasthy Mompoint, Hoover, Alabama/Port au Prince, Haiti

Upright Citizens Brigade Academy (New York)

Zack Colonna, Wallingford, Pennsylvania

The Second City (Chicago), iO (Chicago)