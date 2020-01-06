CBS Diversity Comedy Showcase Sets 2020 Cast

CBS announced Monday the 20 performers selected to participate in its 2020 Comedy Showcase. Their performances will take place during six shows from January 14-17 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles.
Since its inception 15 years ago, the Showcase has turned into a hybrid comedy show with Broadway-style live performances and original, creative writing. The gatherings are attended by executives, showrunners and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.
As previously announced, Stephen Guarino (I’m Dying Up Here) will direct, with Tien Tran (Easy) serving as head writer. Tess Paras is associate director and 11 showcase alumni will make up the writers’ room.
Related Story
'Hawaii Five-0' And CBS Lineup Top A Cold Winter's Night In The Friday Ratings Wars
Here are the 2020 players, along with where they’re from and their training:
Aida Osman, Lincoln, Nebraska
Wild ‘N Out (MTV), Group Therapy (Complex)
Caitlin Frain, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Groundlings School, Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)
Carl Foreman, Jr., Baltimore, Md.
A.R.T. Institute at Harvard, Upright Citizens Brigade (New York)
Danielle Perez, Los Angeles
Decoded (MTV), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Dave Mizzoni, Cranston, Rhode Island
Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory
Gregory Santos, Las Vegas, Nevada
Westside Comedy Theatre, UCB
G-Su Paek, Brownsville, Texas
Fallout Theater (Austin, Texas)
Jacklyn Uweh, Stockton, California
The Second City (Los Angeles), Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)
Jared Goldstein, Long Island, New York
Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)
Laurie Magers, Union City, California
Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater (Los Angeles)
Manuela Mendoza, Miami, Florida
The Groundlings School, iO Theater (Chicago),
Nabeel Muscatwalla, Dallas, Texas
Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)
Nathan Ramos-Park, Cleveland, Ohio
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Nohely Quiroz, Santa Ana, California
Azteca Musica: La Academia (AZTECA-TV)
Sai Lang, South Brunswick, New Jersey
Upright Citizens Brigade (NY & LA)
Sarah Khasrovi, San Jose, California
Upright Citizens Brigade
Tessa Skara, Richmond, B.C., Canada
Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory
Tyler Davis, Columbus, Ohio
The Second City Chicago, iO Chicago
Vasthy Mompoint, Hoover, Alabama/Port au Prince, Haiti
Upright Citizens Brigade Academy (New York)
Zack Colonna, Wallingford, Pennsylvania
The Second City (Chicago), iO (Chicago)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.