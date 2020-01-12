CBS has added 2M subscribers to its CBS All Access and Showtime streaming services in the last twelve months.

The broadcaster revealed the new subscribers figures as part of a general update on the digital service as part of Marc DeBevoise and Julie McNamara’s exec session at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

The pair also discussed the company’s plans to move over some Viacom content to the service following its merger and discussed original programming plans, including a hint at a potential move towards gameshows.

Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive, said the company has continued on its “incredible growth path” and said it was still on target to reach 25M subscribers for CBS All Access and Showtime by 2022. He also added that it had seen around 80% growth in terms of overall streams and said he was happy with its position in the market following the launch of rival services such as Apple TV+ and Disney+. “There’s been a lot of talk about what the new entrants to the streaming space would mean to the overall marketplace. We have always looked at the so-called streaming wars as anything but a zero-sum game and consumer behaviour has continued to prove that,” he said.

He also said that there “were lots of opportunities going forward” in terms of adding Viacom content to CBS All Access. This comes after it revealed it was “loading up” on a number of kids titles from Nickelodeon. “We’re in the middle of talking through those all of those pieces,” he said. “We’ve already started to dabble and there will be a lot more that we can discuss in the future. We’re evaluating those things over time. We view it as a much larger content portfolio.”

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, unveiled a number of new originals during her session including animated series Tooning Out The News and The Harper House as well as an animal rescue docuseries from Richard Linklater and a second season of Star Trek spin-off Picard. “Are there other genres [that CBS All Access could move into]?,” she asked. “Maybe gameshows. There’s been a lot of gameshows this week. We’re definitely open and are very happy with how our brand is evolving.”

McNamara added that she wanted to keep its originals strategy broad. “I tend to not to get too philosophically dug in [but] we do have a sense, that it’s a great space to be in. It’s a premium service that puts all of the resources that can speak to a broad audience, it’s not designed to be particularly niche or indie and that taps back to the brand of our corporation. It’s not a dirty word to say something is going to be commercial.”