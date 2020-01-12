CBS All Access Orders Brad Neely Animated Comedy Series ‘The Harper House’

EXCLUSIVE: CBS All Access is expanding its original animated programming slate. In a competitive situation, the streamer has landed animated family comedy The Harper House with a series order. It hails from China, IL creator Brad Neely, Katie Krentz (Star Trek: Lower Decks), CBS Television Studios where Krentz is under an overall deal, and 219 Productions. CBS All Access is expected to announce the series during their TCA presentation.

Created by Neely, The Harper House will follow an overconfident female head-of-a-household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself, and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer upper, the historic Harper House.

“It’s the big animated family show for the 21st century with a fun fallible lady up front and a neurotic husband at home,” said Brad Neely. “Katie Krentz and I have been talking about this for years, and we know the folks at CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access get it. This will be crazy fun.”

Neely and Krentz will executive produce. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Krentz’s 219 Productions.

“Brad is an exceptional talent, who has translated his affection for his hometown into a rich, animated universe, with a family at the center that you instantly want to be a part of,” said Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content for CBS All Access,. “We are thrilled to be bringing the Harpers to our subscribers as we continue to expand our animated original programming.”

This is CBS All Access’ second animated original series order, joining Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Neely is the creator of China, IL which aired for three seasons on Adult Swim. He began his career as a consulting producer on South Park, and also created Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio, which aired in 2016 on Adult Swim. As an actor, Neely has voiced roles on Adventure Time with Finn & Jake and Future-Worm!.

Veteran animation exec Krentz was previously senior director of development at Cartoon Network, where she shepherded numerous series including Emmy-winning limited series Over the Garden Wall. Her other credits include Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, Uncle Grandpa, Clarence, Apple and Onion. She also developed Close Enough for TBS. Krentz is currently an executive producer on Star Trek: Lower Decks.